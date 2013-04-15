MILAN Italy raised more than 8 billion euros (6.8 billion pounds) on the first day of sales of a new bond aimed at individual investors on Monday, tapping more household savings to help manage its 2 trillion euro public debt mountain.

Italy officially aims to borrow a hefty 410-420 billion euros this year, and even that figure is set to rise because the state has promised to pay back 40 billion euros in arrears to cash-strapped private companies in 2013-14.

With about an hour to go on the first day of marketing, sales of the new 2017 "BTP Italia" bond totalled more than 8 billion euros, data from the bourse showed.

The sale is due to run until Thursday, but the Treasury may end it early if demand is strong for the issue, which will help Rome meet its higher funding needs for this year by tapping household savings, taking a little of the strain off Italian banks.

Households in Italy have high savings and also very low debt in comparison with many of their European peers, but the public debt as a percentage of national output is the second-highest in the euro zone after Greece.

"The sale is going very well and it will help Rome cover the higher borrowing needs due to the payments in state debt arrears," said Alessandro Giansanti, analyst at ING.

The treasury, however, is keen not to let the sale get too big as it wants to avoid having to pay back too big an amount when the BTP Italia comes due in 2017, a year when it already faces heavy redemptions.

"I imagine they won't be willing to sell much more than 10 billion euros of this new retail issue," said Giansanti.

The treasury has no official target for the sale.

The previous sale of the BTP Italia bond, in October, drew in 2.5 billion euros on the first day of marketing before eventually bagging a record 18 billion euros, the highest amount ever reaped in a single debt offering.

Giansanti said that the minimum guaranteed yield on Monday's BTP Italia, which protects investors from domestic inflation, was attractive and that the treasury was trying to lure small savers who would otherwise keep their money in a bank account.

Italian households are among the wealthiest in the euro zone, a study published by the European Central Bank showed last week. It put average net wealth in Italy at 275,200 euros, far higher than in triple-A rated Germany (195,200 euros), the Netherlands (170,200 euros) and Finland (161,500 euros).

Italian banks have raised their holdings of domestic debt to record levels during the euro zone debt crisis as foreign investors cut their exposure. The banks now hold 351 billion euros.

The big take-up by small investors in last year's BTP Italia sales, which netted 27 billion euros in total, relieved some of the pressure on domestic lenders, although as the total debt pile has risen, the banks' share has not fallen.

Unlike previous sales, the Treasury has said it could close the offering after just two days as it does not want too many institutional investors to switch into the new bond.

"The possibility of an early closing may have prompted investors to file a bulk of orders in the first marketing hours, getting off to a good start," said a Milan trader

Retail investors can buy the four-year inflation linked bond on the Internet and there are no banking fees on it.

(Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)