ROME Italy is committed to its goals to cut the budget deficit "for now", deputy economy minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday after the leader of a key centre-left party backing the government suggested the targets could be softened.

"Our targets are those that we put in our stability programme and we communicated to the European Commission. For now, this is our commitment," Grilli said in the margins of a conference in Rome.

He was responding to a question about comments by PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who told La Repubblica daily on Thursday he believed Spain was preparing to raise its budget deficit goals.

"Let's do the same, if it's useful," said Bersani, whose party Prime Minister Mario Monti depends on for its majority in parliament.

In later remarks, Grilli added that there must be "neither hesitation nor steps backwards" in Italy's commitment to consolidate its public finances.

Only last month Italy eased its deficit targets, saying the budget gap would be 0.5 percent of gross domestic product next year, up from a previous forecast of 0.1 percent, which will be reached instead in 2014.

Monti is lobbying the Commission and Italy's partners to adopt less rigid EU rules on how to calculate budget deficits, such as by excluding some public investment, and allowing governments to pay outstanding bills to companies without pushing up public debt.

The issue of late payments by the state is under the spotlight in Italy, where firms are being squeezed by a lack of liquidity and the public sector is notoriously slow in settling bills with companies, estimated at around 60 billion euros.

Grilli said on Thursday that the government may consider allowing firms to offset debts owed to them by the government against their outstanding tax bills.

Industry Minister Corrado Passera, speaking at the same news conference, said the government's public finance objectives were "untouchable".

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)