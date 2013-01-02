Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 48.5 billion euros in 2012, narrowing from a deficit of about 63.8 billion euros in 2011 after a year in which a Mario Monti-led technocrat government cut spending and raised taxes.

The December state sector surplus was about 14.1 billion euros, the Treasury said on Wednesday, compared with about 5.6 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

December usually posts a budget surplus due to end-year tax return deadlines. This year revenues were boosted by an unpopular housing tax (IMU), introduced by the Monti government to rein in the deficit.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR) is a measure of the gap between central government spending and income that differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing country's deficit performances.

The SSBR will be read as a measure of the success of the technocrat government in reforming state finances, as Monti runs for a second term as the head of a centrist alliance, contesting the February 24-25 parliamentary vote.

The technocrat administration aimed to shrink the general government deficit to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from 3.9 percent in 2011. The government hiked its forecast from an initial deficit target of 1.7 in October, citing a deeper than expected recession.

The general government deficit figure is scheduled to be released in March.

The OECD forecast last month Italy's deficit would come in at 3 percent of GDP, a level that the Italian central bank warns must not be breached in order for Italy to leave the European Union's excessive deficit procedure.

The Italian economy, the most sluggish in the euro zone for more than a decade, has been in recession since the middle of 2011 and the government expects a full-year contraction of 2.4 percent for 2012.