ROME Italy will "absolutely" meet its pledge to European Union partners to keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of output this year, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

Italy has said its budget deficit will be 2.9 percent of gross domestic product this year, just a notch under the EU ceiling, but the economy is widely expected to contract more than the 1.3 percent decline forecast by the government.

