German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ROME Prime Minister Enrico Letta repeated a pledge on Wednesday to stick to Italy's budget commitments following the European Commission's recommendation to end the excessive deficit procedure imposed on Rome in 2009.
"Our task is to respect our commitments to Europe and apply the programme to which parliament has given its vote of confidence," Letta said in a statement, which expressed "satisfaction" with the Commission's recommendation.
Letta has vowed to focus on stimulating Italy's recession-struck economy back towards growth. He has faced pressure within his coalition to cut taxes imposed by previous governments striving to meet EU budget targets.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.