ROME Prime Minister Enrico Letta repeated a pledge on Wednesday to stick to Italy's budget commitments following the European Commission's recommendation to end the excessive deficit procedure imposed on Rome in 2009.

"Our task is to respect our commitments to Europe and apply the programme to which parliament has given its vote of confidence," Letta said in a statement, which expressed "satisfaction" with the Commission's recommendation.

Letta has vowed to focus on stimulating Italy's recession-struck economy back towards growth. He has faced pressure within his coalition to cut taxes imposed by previous governments striving to meet EU budget targets.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)