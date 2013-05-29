BRUSSELS Italy's decision to suspend payment of a property tax allows little room to manoeuvre for it to keep the 2013 deficit below the European Union ceiling of 3 percent of output, Monetary and Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

Rehn's comments follow the EU's removal of Italy from special surveillance for having exceeded the 3 percent ceiling in previous years earlier in the day.

"Italy has a very little margin to keep the deficit below 3 percent after the new government took some taxation decisions," Rehn said in a press conference. The property levy suspension is the only major tax decision the month-old government has made.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Steve Scherer.)