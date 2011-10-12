ROME Italy has already wasted too much time without reforming its economy and unless it acts urgently rising bond yields could nullify the benefit of recent budget cuts, central bank governor Mario Draghi warned on Wednesday.

In a speech delivered in Rome, Draghi said Italy, which has become enmeshed in the euro zone debt crisis, must not expect to be saved by its partners.

"It's important that we all convince ourselves that the salvation and relaunching of Italy's economy can only come from Italians," said Draghi, who will leave the Bank of Italy next month to head the European Central Bank.

"We must act quickly, we have already wasted too much time, Draghi said.

He warned that increases in market interest rates of the size seen in the last three months could, if they persist, nullify the deficit cuts in a 60 billion euro austerity plan approved by parliament last month.

This could have "a further negative effect on debt servicing costs, in a spiral that could become ungovernable," he warned.