Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
CERNOBBIO, Italy Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Saturday that Italy had no intention to apply for help from the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan.
"We have no intention to apply for these kind of programmes," Grilli told reporters on the sidelines of a business event when asked if Italy had plans to tap ECB's bond-buying mechanism.
His words appeared rather more categorical than recent comments by Prime Minister Mario Monti, who has said it is too early to say whether Italy will apply.
ECB President Mario Draghi unveiled plans on Thursday for potentially unlimited purchases of bonds of up to three years maturity issued by countries that request a European bailout and fulfil strict domestic policy conditions.
(Reporting By Luca Trogni)
SYDNEY Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.