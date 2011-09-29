MILAN The European Central Bank demanded sweeping reforms and fiscal tightening measures from Italy in August before it stepped into the market to ease mounting pressure on Italian bonds, a letter published in the Corriere della Sera on Thursday showed.

The existence and outline of the letter from ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet and his designated successor, Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi, has been acknowledged but it has not so far been made public.

In unusually clear and explicit language, Trichet and Draghi urged Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to make deep reforms including opening up public services, overhauling wage bargaining and hiring and firing rules and toughening up deficit cuts.

It said the government should aim to bring the deficit down to one percent of gross domestic product by 2012 and balance the budget by 2013, a year ahead of schedule, "mainly via expenditure cuts."

"We trust the Government will take all the appropriate actions," it ends.

After several weeks of wrangling, Berlusconi's centre-right government passed a 60 billion euro austerity package earlier this month which contains some of the steps outlined in the letter although the erratic manner in which it was agreed drew widespread criticism.

The government says it is on course to balance the budget by 2013 but expects a deficit of 1.6 percent by 2012, well above the target in the letter, while much of the reduction has come through higher taxes.

Other measures requested by the central bank, including pension reforms, cuts to public sector wages and new hiring and dismissal rules have either not been implemented or only partially addressed.

Trichet has denied there was any direct deal between the ECB and the Italian government over the measures but just days after it was sent, the central bank began a controversial operation to buy Italian bonds in the market.

Yields on Italy's 10 year bonds have come down from the levels of more than 6 percent they reached before the ECB intervened but market concern has been growing and a bond auction on Thursday is expected to see 10 year yields as high as 5.9 percent.

"PRESSING ACTION"

The letter said the ECB Governing Council had met on Aug 4 to discuss the sharp sell-off of Italian government bonds triggered by investor concern over the struggling government's ability to tackle Italy's mix of chronically weak growth and a mountainous public debt.

"The Governing Council considers that pressing action by the Italian authorities is essential to restore the confidence of investors," it said, adding that there was a need for "significant measures to enhance potential growth."

It called for full liberalisation of local public services and professional services, with "large scale privatizations" in the local services sector.

It also urged further reforms to the collective bargaining system, allowing company-level wages and conditions agreements and a full review of hiring and firing rules in conjunction with the establishment of an unemployment insurance system.

Turning to the fiscal side, the letter called on the government to bring forward measures already planned in a package of budget measures passed in July, with the aim of balancing the budget by 2013, a year earlier than planned.

It called for pension reforms, including changes to the eligibility of seniority pensions and bringing the retirement age for women in the private sector into line with the public sector with the aim of already making savings in 2012.

It also said the government should consider cutting the cost of public sector employees, by strengthening staff turnover rules and if necessary by wage cuts.

It urged an automatic deficit reduction clause, ensuring any slippage from deficit targets would be automatically made up by horizontal cuts on spending and said borrowing, including by regional and local governments, should be tightly controlled.

The government has announced plans for a balanced budget amendment to the constitution but the complicated rules governing the process mean it could take years to be implemented.

(Writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Patrick Graham)