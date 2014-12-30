ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers rose for the third month running in December, beating analyst expectations despite an uncertain economic outlook, data showed on Tuesday.

National statistics office ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index rose to 97.5 in December from a revised 96.5 the previous month.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of 13 analysts had pointed to a smaller uptick month-on-month in December, to 96.7.

Business confidence in December was at its highest since July. The November figure had previously been reported at 96.3.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, which combines surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, was unchanged in December from a revised 87.6 in November. The composite index had previously been reported at 87.7 for November.

Italy's sister survey of consumer confidence published on Monday showed morale fell to a 10-month low in December, despite income tax cuts introduced by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi earlier this year.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)