ROME, Morale among Italian businesses and consumers fell in December but remained close to recent highs, suggesting this year's modest economic recovery may continue going into 2016, data showed on Tuesday.

National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index declined to 104.1 in December from a downwardly revised 104.4 in November, which was originally reported at 104.6.

The December reading was broadly in line with the median forecast of 104.2 in a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

The December surveys were the first ISTAT confidence indexes to be fully compiled after the Nov. 13 militant attacks which killed 130 people in Paris.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, fell for the second month running in December to 105.8 from 107.1.

Consumer confidence dropped to 117.6 from a record high of 118.4 in November, but was still above the median forecast of 117.0 in Reuters' survey of analysts.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)