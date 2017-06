ROME European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday Italy was continuing to see a modest economic recovery and predicted that output would grow 1.0 percent this year.

The Commission has forecast growth of just 0.9 percent for Italy in 2017, the slowest in the euro zone. Sources told Reuters this week that the Italian treasury was planning to raise its official growth forecast above one percent.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)