ROME Italy on Friday cut its forecasts for economic growth this year and next and raised its goal for the 2017 fiscal deficit, setting up a potential conflict with the European Commission.

The Commission, already unhappy about Italy's reluctance to make decisive cuts to rein in its huge public debt, has not yet signed off on Rome's 2016 budget after warning that it risked breaking European Union fiscal rules.

The Italian economy is expected to grow 1.2 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2017, compared with previous forecasts of 1.6 percent for both years, according to the Economic and Financial Document (DEF) approved by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet.

The DEF, which gives the framework for the 2017 budget to be presented in October, trimmed this year's deficit goal to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product from 2.4 percent, but raised next year's to 1.8 percent of GDP from 1.1 percent.

The numbers confirmed a draft of the DEF obtained by Reuters earlier on Friday.

The increase in the 2017 deficit will not please the Commission, which Renzi says is too concerned with belt tightening and debt reduction. He insists Italy needs "flexibility" in the EU's fiscal rules to stimulate its chronically sluggish economy.

Italy emerged from a three-year recession at the start of 2015, but the recovery slowed steadily during the year. Its GDP rose just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, giving full-year expansion of 0.8 percent, half the euro zone average rate.

European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said Italy had already benefited more than any other country from budget flexibility. He called on Rome to be "responsible" in view of its debt, which at more than 130 percent of GDP is the second highest in the euro zone after Greece's.

"Further elements of flexibility are not the answer to today's problems," he told Sky Italia in a television interview.

"ACCOUNTS IN ORDER"

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan replied that Italy had a right to flexibility because it was reforming its economy, making much-needed public investments. And, he pointed out, its budget deficit was below the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

"The story that Italy is greedy (for flexibility) is simply wrong," he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. "It's not that we are greedy, it's that our accounts are in order."

The Commission is due to pass final judgement by the end of May on Rome's 2016 budget and may ask for corrective measures, having criticised Rome for raising this year's deficit goal last autumn.

"There will be no corrective measures," Renzi said bluntly as he illustrated the latest forecasts.

The 41-year-old premier underlined that the debt was expected to edge down this year after eight consecutive annual increases. However, in several of the last eight years the debt had been targeted to come down but failed to do so.

Even the lower growth forecasts are upbeat compared with those of many economists. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecasts Italian growth will not exceed 1 percent this year.

"The government considers it inopportune and counter-productive to adopt a more restrictive budgetary policy in the light of several factors," the DEF said.

Among these, it cited "the concrete risks of deflation and stagnation due to the international context," and insufficient coordination of euro zone fiscal policy in the face of lack of overall demand in the 19-nation currency bloc.

In this situation, "the perverse effects of excessively restrictive fiscal policy could end up worsening the debt-to-GDP ratio rather than improving it," the document said.

The debt, which reached a record 132.6 percent of GDP last year, is forecast to be virtually stable this year at 132.4 percent, revised up from the previous target of 131.4 percent. It is forecast to fall to 130.9 percent in 2017.

