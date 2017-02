MILAN The European Commission expects the Italian economy to contract in 2013 at a slightly faster pace than Rome is predicting, according to Commission forecasts leaked to an Italian newspaper.

The EU executive forecasts a contraction of 2.3 percent in 2012 and 0.5 percent in 2013, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

This compares with Italian government forecasts of 2.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The Commission publishes its growth forecasts later on Wednesday.

