ROME The Italian economy will grow by 0.8 percent this year and by 0.9 percent in 2017, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday, broadly in line with the official government forecasts.

In its twice-yearly forecasting note, ISTAT said growth would probably slow in the near term after gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, slightly above market expectations.

ISTAT's forecast for 2016 was revised down from a 1.1 percent projection it made in May. Weaker-than-anticipated consumer spending and investments were the cause of the less buoyant picture, the statistics bureau said.

In September the government revised down its own growth forecasts to 0.8 percent this year and 1.0 percent in 2017.

