ROME Italian second quarter gross domestic product data is likely to be revised up to show some quarter-on-quarter growth instead of the flat preliminary reading issued earlier this month, a Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official, who asked not to be named, said he based his forecast on positive data on second quarter turnover in the services sector, which had not been available when the preliminary GDP estimate was released on Aug. 12.

National statistics bureau ISTAT will publish definitive Q2 GDP data on Friday.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)