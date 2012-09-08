CERNOBBIO, Italy New Italian government growth forecasts due this month are likely to be in line with market views, Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Saturday, adding that he had seen estimates of a contraction of between 2.0 and 2.4 percent in 2012.

"It's clear that compared to our initial estimates, there has been a worsening," Grilli told Reuters Insider Television in an interview, referring to the government's forecast in April of a 1.2 percent contraction in gross domestic product.

"We always are quite consistent with market views," he said.

Grilli said the government expected to release its next forecast on September 20 but he declined to say whether he considered the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's recent -2.4 percent forecast to be realistic.

"I cannot be so specific because I will have to wait for results coming from my office but I have seen estimates between -2 and now -2.4," he said. "I won't say that -2.4 percent is a realistic number but I would say that compared to our original one, which was -1.2, there has been a worsening."

He also said that as part of its efforts to cut Italy's huge public debt pile, the government was looking at the possibility of beefing up a programme of privatisations and assets sales currently expected to total around 1 percent of GDP a year.

"There has been a very important debate at academic and political level about whether we can be more ambitious than that and so we are studying all the possible alternatives to see if we can do even more than that in the next few years," he said.

