New Minister for Labour and Welfare is Enrico Giovannini (L) sits next to Ministry of Education, Universities and Research Maria Chiara Carrozza at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's economy is expected to have posted growth of between 0.2 and 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, Labour Minister Enrico Giovannini said on Monday.

"There will finally be a plus sign: the expectation is for 0.2, 0.3 percent and the forecasts, which Istat has also published recently is for growth to continue in 2014," he told RAI state radio.

National statistics agency Istat is due to publish preliminary fourth quarter GDP figures on February 14.

