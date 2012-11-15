ROME Italy's economy contracted by a less-than-expected 0.2 percent in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, a sign that the country may be pulling out of a slump that started last year.

Growth fell a revised 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

The quarterly fall in gross domestic product was the fifth consecutive drop for the euro zone's third-biggest economy, with the current recession now matching the length of the last one in 2008-2009.

Germany and France earlier on Thursday said their economies expanded by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. Italy, Germany and France make up two-thirds of the euro zone economy.

The data was better than expected. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 28 analysts pointed to a 0.5 percent fall.

Official statistics agency ISTAT reported that GDP was down 2.4 percent year-on-year after a revised fall of 2.4 percent in the second quarter.

The data appear to run against the idea that Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough austerity medecine was further hurting households ahead of next year's parliamentary vote, expected in April.

Monti, who took over for the scandal-plagued Silvio Berlusconi a year ago, passed austerity measures worth more than 20 billion euros at the end of last year to head off a mounting debt crisis.

The package, which included several tax hikes, has sparked street protests this year, including a nationwide work stoppage on Wednesday led by the CGIL, the country's biggest labour union.

Italy has been the European Union's most sluggish economy for more than a decade, fuelling investor concerns about its ability to bring down public debt of around 126 percent of output.

But market pressure has eased in recent months as Italy's bond yields have come down, with three-year borrowing costs falling to their lowest in two years at an auction on Wednesday.

Italy has pledged to balance its budget on a growth-adjusted basis by the end of next year.

There have been timid signs that the economy is improving. Italian consumer confidence rose slightly in October for the second month in a row, with sentiment improving on the general state of the economy.

Industrial output in the third quarter fell 0.1 percent from the previous three months, following much steeper falls of 1.6 percent in the second quarter, 2.1 percent in the first, and 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary estimate, saying only that activity contracted in agriculture and services, while manufacturing improved slightly.

It said so-called "acquired growth" at the end of the third quarter stood at -2.0 percent. This means that if GDP posts flat quarterly readings in the final quarter of 2012, over the whole year it will be down 2.0 percent from the previous year.

Monti's government forecasts GDP will decline 2.4 percent this year, and 0.2 percent in 2013.

((Steve Scherer, +39 06 8522 4232, fax +39 06 854 0568; rome.newsroom@news.reuters.com))