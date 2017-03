New Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Tax revenue data shows Italy is emerging from its longest post-war recession, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

"Fiscal data confirms that the recovery is in progress, so in this way we are coming out of the recession phase while still carrying our structural weaknesses," he said during a televised news conference in St. Petersburg, where he is attending Group of 20 (G20) leaders talks.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been in recession since mid-2011.

