ROME Italy remains vulnerable as long its benchmark 10-year bond yields remain above 3 percent, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday.

"Until we get to a maximum 3 percent rate on ten year bonds, until that becomes a reference point of the system, we will continue to live in a vulnerable situation," Letta told a banking industry conference. Currently yields are just above 4 percent.

Italy's borrowing costs have stabilised since soaring yields threatened to tip the euro zone into crisis in 2011, as two successive Italian governments imposed stringent austerity programmes to win back the confidence of markets.

