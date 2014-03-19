New buildings under construction are seen in Milan April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

ROME Italian economic growth may be no more than 0.5 percent this year, employers' confederation Confindustria said on Wednesday, warning that recovery prospects were weighed down by high taxes, inefficient bureaucracy and tight credit conditions.

Confindustria's previous forecast, made in December, was for growth of 0.7 percent, following contractions of 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2.4 percent in 2012.

In its monthly bulletin the business lobby said excessive red tape and taxation acted as deterrents for potential investors and credit conditions had become tighter in January. At the same time, while Italian exports were holding up, domestic demand remained weak.

It noted that the latest quarterly forecasts by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development suggested recent signs of recovery in Italy would peter out already in the second quarter of this year.

"All this puts at risk the prospect of growth above 0.5 percent," Confindustria said.

Matteo Renzi's coalition government is officially forecasting growth of 1.1 percent this year, much more than independent bodies project.

However, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has indicated that in a new forecasting document to be issued in April, that forecast will probably be cut to around 0.6 percent, in line with the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)