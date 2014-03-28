ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan called on Friday for a "serious, non-ideological" discussion of the problem of growth in Europe as the government in Rome pressed its drive for a change in emphasis in EU economic policy.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has hammered away at the need for Europe to shift its focus from budget rigour and do more to solve problems ranging from soaring youth unemployment to lack of investment in schools and hospitals.

He has promised deep tax and spending cuts, sweeping changes to ossified labour market rules and the bloated public administration as well as an overhaul of voting laws and constitutional rules blamed for a chronic government deadlock.

But while this has been welcomed abroad, he has also run into scepticism from some EU partners, concerned that the insistence that Europe move from austerity and promote growth might let Rome backslide on its budget commitments.

Speaking at a conference in Rome, Padoan said a more serious discussion of Europe's generally anaemic growth record was needed as well as a change of approach.

"I think it is the moment to say that the direction of the economic policy agenda in Europe has to change," he said.

Padoan, who called for more growth and less austerity in his previous post as chief economist of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said the issue had been clouded by the lack of a "real, non-ideological" debate about the issue.

"If we want to have a serious discussion about growth in Europe, and if we continue to say - as I fully believe - that the key to growth is structural reform measures, then we have to be very clear about what the conditions are for these measures and about which measures work and which ones do not," he said.

REFORM CALLS

Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, has been locked in stagnation for at least two decades, building up a 2-trillion-euro debt load in the process. That is the second-largest debt as a share of the economy in the 18-member zone.

After two years of recession, gross domestic product posted a bare 0.1 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of last year and is expected to expand by around 0.6 percent this year, according to forecasts from the European Commission and International Monetary Fund.

Renzi's reform programme has already encountered early resistance in parliament from opposition parties and from powerful lobbies, including both unions and employer groups.

But he received some backing on Friday from Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, who welcomed early signs of recovery but said they would have to be backed by sustained reforms if they were to strengthen into a lasting turnaround.

"The signs of recovery that we are seeing are encouraging, but they need to be confirmed over the next months and years. It is essential that reforms continue," he told the conference.

"Only by tackling the structural problems that had put the brakes on the Italian economy even before the current crisis - and then aggravated its consequences - will it be possible to return on the path of a strong and lasting recovery," he said.

He picked out entrenched interest groups including unions, economic lobbies and an over-rigid bureaucracy as hindrances to change, prompting an angry reaction from the moderate CSIL union, which accused him of "babbling" and said "top authorities should be a lot more careful about the way they speak."

(Additional reporting by Alessandra Galloni; Editing by Tom Heneghan)