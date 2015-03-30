ROME Italy should expect to see 0.8 percent economic growth in 2015, a deputy minister said in an interview published on Monday, nudging the forecast slightly higher than recent government projections.

Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Morando told La Stampa newspaper the consensus forecast was for an 0.8 percent expansion, adding: "We can only start from here."

Minister for Constitutional Reforms Elena Boschi said on Saturday that the forecast in the government's Economic and Financial Document, due to be presented by April 10, would "probably be 0.7 percent".

Italy's economy has shrunk for the last three years and the government's official 0.6 percent forecast was seen as optimistic when it was made last year.

The European Commission, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development and the Bank of Italy have all forecast growth of around 0.6 percent for this year.

The European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, a recent fall in oil prices and a depreciating euro seem to have created better conditions for Italy - and its struggling euro zone partners - to return to economic growth.

