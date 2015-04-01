EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday the government would present its updated three-year budget plan to Parliament late next week.
The Economic and Financial Document (DEF) will observe European Union rules governing the national budget "as expansively as possible", Padoan said during testimony to parliament in Rome.
The government had been expected to present the DEF, including official new estimates for the long-stagnant economy's growth outlook, by April 10.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.