Cheese maker places Parmesan cheese into salt water during preparation at 4 Madonne Caseificio dell'Emilia dairy cooperative in Modena, Italy, February 16 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Nov 28 - Morale among Italian manufacturers fell in November after gaining the previous month, data showed on Monday, and consumer confidence also declined.

Surveys from national statistics office ISTAT suggested Italy's economic outlook was weakening ahead of a referendum this weekend that may sink Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government.

The 41-year-old premier took power in February 2014 promising to turn around Italy's economy, the euro zone's worst performer.

Growth rebounded slightly in the third quarter, supported by domestic demand, but it is not expected to exceed 1 percent this year, with the government forecasting 0.8 percent growth.

ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index fell to 102.0 in November from a revised 102.9 in October (previously reported 103.0).

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, declined to 101.4 from a revised 101.7 (previously reported 102.4).

Consumer confidence, which tends to be more volatile, edged down in November to 107.9 from 108.0 the month before, remaining at its lowest level since July of 2015.

ISTAT gave the following data:

NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY

Overall index 102.0 102.9 102.0 101.2 103.0

Orders level -14 -11 -14 -17 -14

Inventories 5 5 4 3 3

Output outlook 10 9 9 9 10

