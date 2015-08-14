ROME Aug 14 Italy's economy grew slightly less than expected in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, as a weak recovery from three years of recession lost momentum.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent, slowing compared with a 0.3 percent increase in the January-to-March period, and was up 0.5 percent on an annual basis, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

The quarter-on-quarter growth lagged an average forecast of a 0.3 percent rise in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts, while the 0.5 percent year-on-year figure was in line with expectations.

Italy has been the euro zone's most sluggish economy for more a decade and is widely forecast to continue to lag most of its peers this year, even though it should see a return to modest growth for the first time since 2011.

Growth in the second quarter was based on a rise in domestic demand, while negative trade flows held back the economy, ISTAT said.

Matteo Renzi's 18-month old government is forecasting full year growth of 0.7 percent after contractions of 0.4 percent in 2014, 1.7 percent in 2013 and 2.8 percent in 2012.

The lame recovery is seen driven by favorable external developments -- the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, which is keeping interest rates low; the weakness of the euro, which helps exports; and low oil prices which means cheap energy for firms and families.

But aside from these external factors Italy is held back by structural problems including stifling bureaucracy, widespread corruption and inefficient justice and education systems.

First quarter growth was unrevised at +0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, up 0.1 percent year-on-year.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary estimate for the second quarter, but it said growth had been seen in the service sector, while industry stagnated and agriculture contracted.

So called "acquired growth" after the second quarter stood at 0.4 percent. This means that if GDP posts flat quarterly readings in the last two quarters of 2015, over the whole year it will be up 0.4 percent from 2014.