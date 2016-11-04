ROME There are no signs to suggest Italy's sluggish economy will accelerate in the final months of this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday.

Gross domestic product in the euro zone's third largest economy stagnated in the second quarter, though most economists expect to see a return to modest growth when ISTAT releases third quarter data on Nov. 15.

In its monthly economic note, ISTAT gave no forecast for the July to September period, but it said its composite leading indicator "does not signal any prospect of an acceleration in the final months of the year."

Italian GDP expanded by 0.7 percent last year, less than half the rate in the 19-nation euro zone, and the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi forecasts a growth rate of 0.8 percent in 2016.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)