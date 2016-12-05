ROME Dec 5 Italy's services sector grew at its fastest clip in nine months in November, a survey showed on Monday, a sign that a pick-up in economic growth seen in the third quarter may be maintained over the last part of the year.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index (PMI) for services companies rose to 53.3 in November from 51.0 in October, its

sixth month running above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The survey was compiled prior to Sunday's constitutional referendum in Italy.

The bounce beat all expectations in a Reuters survey of five analysts, who on average had forecast a reading of 51.9.

Companies reported both new client acquisitions and higher demand from existing customers, Markit said, pushing its sub-index for new business to 53.8 from 51.8 in October. The reading was the highest on the sub-index since December 2015.

A corresponding survey that includes both manufacturing and services also showed its highest reading since February, rising

to 53.4 from 51.1 in October.

Markit's dedicated manufacturing sector survey, released on Thursday, showed factory activity growing at its fastest rate

since June.

Economic growth rebounded in the third quarter and estimates for output in the preceding months were revised up.

Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Toby Chopra)