Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
ROME Dec 5 Italy's services sector grew at its fastest clip in nine months in November, a survey showed on Monday, a sign that a pick-up in economic growth seen in the third quarter may be maintained over the last part of the year.
The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index (PMI) for services companies rose to 53.3 in November from 51.0 in October, its
sixth month running above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
The survey was compiled prior to Sunday's constitutional referendum in Italy.
The bounce beat all expectations in a Reuters survey of five analysts, who on average had forecast a reading of 51.9.
Companies reported both new client acquisitions and higher demand from existing customers, Markit said, pushing its sub-index for new business to 53.8 from 51.8 in October. The reading was the highest on the sub-index since December 2015.
A corresponding survey that includes both manufacturing and services also showed its highest reading since February, rising
to 53.4 from 51.1 in October.
Markit's dedicated manufacturing sector survey, released on Thursday, showed factory activity growing at its fastest rate
since June.
Economic growth rebounded in the third quarter and estimates for output in the preceding months were revised up.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.