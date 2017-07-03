FILE PHOTO: Alfa Romeo cars are assembled on the production line at the FCA plant in Cassino, southern Italy, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME, July 3 Italian manufacturing grew solidly in June at broadly the same rate seen in the previous month, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 55.2, compared with 55.1 in May, remaining well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

A Reuters survey of five analysts had predicted a reading of 55.3.

Manufacturing output and new business both accelerated in June but employment growth slowed, the survey showed.

The sub-index for new orders edged up to 56.0 from 55.8 in May.

Italian gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter, data showed last month, accelerating from 0.3 in the previous quarter and reflecting buoyancy in the monthly PMIs for both the manufacturing and services sectors.

The government of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni forecasts growth this year of 1.1 percent, up from 0.9 percent in 2016 but only around half the rate expected for the euro zone as a whole.

* Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on this link: www.markit.com/Contact-Us

For further information, please phone Markit on +44 20 7260 2454 or email economics@markit.com

(Writing by Gavin Jones; ; Editing by Toby Chopra)