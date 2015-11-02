An employee walks at the Maserati new plant in Turin, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME, Italian manufacturing activity increased for the ninth straight month in October, and at its fastest pace since July, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the recovery in Europe's third-largest economy may be gathering momentum.

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in October from 52.7 in September, higher than all

forecasts in a Reuters survey of 13 analysts that had produced a median expected reading of 53.0.

The index moved further above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction as sub-indexes measuring output, new

orders and employment all increased from the previous month.

The new orders index rose to 55.3 from 53.9 and the sub-index for orders from abroad also increased.

Last week surveys showed morale among Italian businesses and consumers rose to multi-year highs in October.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)