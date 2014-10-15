ROME Italy's public budget deficit in the first half of 2014 widened to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product, compared with a deficit of 3.5 percent in the same period of 2013, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Wednesday.

The widening of the deficit ramps up pressure on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to keep Italy's deficit within the European Union limit of 3 percent of output this year.

ISTAT said spending dropped 0.4 percent in the first half of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenues declined 1.1 percent.

Direct tax revenues fell 1.9 percent year-on-year, while indirect tax revenues rose 0.3 percent.

Italy has an official target of a 2014 deficit of 3.0 percent of GDP, bang on the European Union's ceiling, having posted a deficit of 2.8 percent in 2013.

In the second quarter, the budget deficit increased to 1.1 percent of GDP from 0.7 percent in Q2 2013, ISTAT said.

ISTAT gave the following quarterly public finance data. All data are expressed as a percent of gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)