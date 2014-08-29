ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he would propose Oct. 6 as the date for a special meeting of EU leaders to discuss the spreading economic crisis in Europe following calls from French President Francois Hollande this week.

"The situation in Europe is really worrying," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting to approve a package of measures to reduce bureaucratic obstacles to investment in public infrastructure and speed up the sluggish justice system.

He repeated that Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, would respect EU deficit limits and was not seeking special concessions but added that the full margin for flexibility had to be used while countries reformed.

Renzi said data in Italy, which dropped back into recession in the second quarter of the year, showed that weak investment was a key barrier to recovery.

"The really dramatic part is in investment, particularly in the construction sector, which is the sector which has lost more than any other in terms of jobs," he said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gavin Jones)