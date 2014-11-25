ROME Eight Italian regions have hired banks to manage a round of bond buybacks for them, the treasury said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at giving indebted local administrations more time to repay their loans.

The Italian state is providing cash-strapped regions with the funds to repurchase the bonds from private investors.

It will then give the regions more time to pay back the funds used to finance the buyback deals.

The regions of Abruzzo, Campania, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont and Puglia have hired Barclays (BARC.L), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Citigroup (C.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to manage any offers to buy back their bonds.

Rome gave the regional governments, which mainly look after healthcare and also run transport services, permission to restructure their debt in this way earlier this year.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)