Containers are seen at Naples harbour July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 35 million euros in January, compared with a surplus of 134 million euros in the same month of 2015, data showed on Thursday.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a January trade surplus of 521 million euros, compared with a surplus of 478 million euros in January 2015, national statistics office ISTAT said.

Excluding trade of energy products, mainly oil and natural gas, Italy registered a global trade surplus of 2.093 billion euros, ISTAT said. Italy is heavily dependent on imports for its energy requirements.