ROME Italy's economy grew marginally at the end of last year for the first time since the middle of 2011, data showed on Friday, confirming market expectations.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1 in the fourth quarter following a flat reading in the third, and dropped 0.8 percent on an annual basis, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

The data exactly matched the median forecast in a Reuters survey of more than 30 analysts.

ISTAT slightly revised third quarter data to show a 1.9 percent annual decline, previously reported at -1.8 percent, while the flat quarter-on-quarter reading was confirmed.

Over the whole of 2013 GDP contracted by 1.9 percent on a work-day adjusted basis, ISTAT said, following a decline of 2.6 percent in 2012.

In 2014 the government forecasts growth of 1.1 percent, which would be strong by Italy's standards and is far higher than the expectations of virtually all independent forecasters.

Italy has been one of the world's most sluggish economies for more than a decade and growth has averaged less than zero over the last 12 years.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts last month pointed to 2014 growth of just 0.4 percent, while the International Monetary Fund projects 0.6 percent.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta is due to resign today, having been forced from office by his own Democratic Party, whose leader Matteo Renzi has repeatedly criticised the government for doing too little to help growth.

Renzi is expected to take over as prime minister.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary estimate, saying only that activity had risen in the industrial and agriculture sectors, while services stagnated.

