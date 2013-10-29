The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at its San Donato Milanese headquarters near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PAVIA, Italy The Italian government intends to keep control of Eni (ENI.MI) even if the Treasury sells its direct stake in the oil and gas group, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Tuesday.

Rome has not yet decided whether to sell a 4.3 percent stake the Treasury owns in the company, Zanonato said earlier.

Rome plans to start selling state-owned assets by the end of the year to reduce public debt, with a stake in Eni top of the list, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Another 26 percent of the company is owned by state-controlled holding group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

