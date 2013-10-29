The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at its San Donato Milanese headquarters near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN The Italian government has not decided yet whether to sell a 4.3 percent stake the Treasury owns in oil and gas major Eni (ENI.MI), Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Tuesday.

Rome plans to start selling state-owned assets by the end of the year to reduce public debt, with a stake in Eni top of the list, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Eni is the biggest company listed on the Milan stock exchange. The treasury's stake is worth roughly 2.8 billion euros ($3.86 billion) at current market prices.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; writing by Francesca Landini)