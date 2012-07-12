ROME The upper house of Italy's parliament approved on Thursday the euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), shortly after also backing the EU's new budget rules.

The measures will now move to the lower house Chamber of Deputies, which aims to give it final approval by July 20.

The ESM can only come into effect with the approval of countries making up 90 percent of its capital base.

Germany's lower house has already backed the measure but it also needs approval from the German constitutional court, which has agreed to examine complaints lodged against the ESM, without giving a date for its verdict.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)