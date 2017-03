ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday that Rome would respect European Union budget commitments, including the so-called "fiscal compact" which requires member countries to cut their public debt gradually over the coming years.

"It's a commitment our country took on, like all the other countries and it's a commitment that we confirm," he told reporters after an EU summit in Brussels.

In 2012, as part of the fiscal compact, Rome committed to reduce the amount by which the debt exceeds the EU ceiling of 60 percent of GDP by one twentieth per year, or more than 3 percent of Italy's GDP.

