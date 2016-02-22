Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi looks on during a news conference with foreign press in Rome, Italy, February 22 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy called for changes to euro zone fiscal rules in the light of weak growth and inflation on Monday as Prime Minister Matteo Renzi grapples with a downturn in economic prospects and high public debt.

Renzi is locked in a dispute with the European Commission over his 2016 budget and has demanded flexibility to allow him to cut taxes and spend more. A paper published on the government's website called formally for the rules to be changed.

"In the presence of protracted modest growth rates and exceptionally low inflation even the extraordinary measures put in place by the European Central Bank are proving insufficient," said the paper, drawn up by the Economy Ministry.

"A framework designed for normal conditions of growth and inflation has proved incapable of tackling effectively the impact of very low nominal growth on potential growth and on debt dynamics," it said.

"Price developments should be more effectively embedded in fiscal rules," said the 9-page paper, which covered areas from banks to the labour market and immigration.

Italian gross domestic product grew less than expected in the third and fourth quarters of 2015, leaving prospects for this year looking much weaker than the government's official forecast of 1.6 percent growth.

The paper said restoring raising growth and job creation is the most effective way to keep debt on a sustainable path and lamented "shortcomings" in the EU policy framework which "should be addressed".

Italy's public debt of around 133 percent of gross domestic product is the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, and Renzi has argued that tough EU rules on debt reduction, known as the "fiscal compact," risk being counter-productive.

The paper, titled "A Shared European Policy Strategy for Growth, Jobs, and Stability", also called for a common euro zone unemployment insurance scheme and backed the idea of a finance minister for the whole euro zone.

Such a figure should "run a common fiscal policy and to ensure that a coherent and internally balanced fiscal stance is pursued at the aggregate level," it said.

