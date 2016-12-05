Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON Italian debt insurance costs surged on Monday after a resounding defeat for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in a referendum threatened to tip the euro zone's third-biggest economy into political turmoil.
Five-year Italian credit default swaps rose nine basis points from Friday's close to 180 bps, their highest since December 2013, according to data from Markit.
Renzi has said he will resign and this may open the door to early elections next year and the possibility of an anti-euro party, the 5-Star Movement, gaining power. The "No" vote, which also deals a blow to Italy's fragile banking sector, sparked a selloff in the country's stocks and bonds.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.