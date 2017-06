LONDON Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday that a more insular trading stance from the United States under President Donald Trump is an opportunity for the European Union.

"If we have a weaker commitment from the U.S. globally, this is an opportunity for Europe, as we would be the biggest remaining trading bloc."

"If the U.S. steps back, there would be a void that we could fill," he told a audience in London.

