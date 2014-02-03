Euro coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Rome, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italy's public accounts got off to a healthy start in 2014 with an uncustomary budget surplus in January, data showed on Monday, but the Treasury said the result was boosted by a once-off shift in tax return deadlines.

The state sector budget surplus of around 800 million euros compared with a deficit of 2.437 billion in January 2013.

Deadlines for housing and refuse collection were delayed until January this year from the usual end-year cut-off, the Treasury said. It added, however, that sales tax revenues were also strong.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries' deficit performances.

Enrico Letta's government is targeting the general government deficit to fall to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, below the European Union's 3 percent limit for the first time since 2008.

The 2013 deficit, which will be released in early March, is targeted bang on 3.0 percent, the same level as posted in 2012.

