China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
Position: Economy Minister Incumbent: Pier Carlo Padoan Term: Appointed in February 2014 by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
Key Facts:
- A former official at the International Monetary Fund, Padoan was chief economist at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development when he was named economy and finance minister.
- He is the latest in a series of technocrats to take the economy ministry portfolio, after his two predecessors, Fabrizio Saccomanni, a senior official at the Bank of Italy and Vittorio Grilli, former director general of the Treasury.
- His primary task will be to oversee growth-boosting measures and structural reforms to the euro zone's third-largest economy after years of decline, while maintaining strict limits on public finances.
- His international credibility will also be vital in maintaining the confidence of Italy's European Union partners as well as foreign investors.
- As head of the OECD's economics department, Padoan has called for aggressive easing from the European Central Bank and was an early critic of tough budget cutbacks in the euro zone's weakest economies as they struggled with excessive debt.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.