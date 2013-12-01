ROME At least five people were killed and three injured when a clothing factory in the Italian town of Prato near Florence burned down, fire service officials said on Sunday.

The factory, in an industrial zone known for a number of Chinese-owned textile businesses, caught fire on Sunday morning and five badly burned bodies were recovered from what appeared to be a form of improvised dormitory on the site.

"At the moment, it seems there are five dead," an official from the Prato fire service said, but a search of the site was continuing.

Footage posted on the website of the local Il Tirreno newspaper showed fire crews battling the flames in a warehouse-like structure while smoke poured out of the building. Ambulances and police vehicles were also on the scene.

Local media said that at least 11 workers lived in a structure of small compartments with cardboard walls located on two floors above the warehouse.

