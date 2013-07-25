ROME At least one person was killed and three were seriously injured on Thursday after a fireworks factory exploded in central Italy, the local fire service said.

Firefighters were searching for three missing workers at the plant in Picciano, near Pescara on Italy's east coast, and were trying to extinguish a large fire, a fire service spokesman told Reuters.

Firefighters were having to work with caution because the factory still contains many unexploded fireworks and there were smaller blasts after the initial explosion, the spokesman said.

(Reporting By Valentina Consiglio, writing by Catherine Hornby; editing by Barry Moody)