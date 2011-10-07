MILAN Fitch on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating and kept it on a negative outlook, citing the worsening of euro zone debt crisis and an erosion of market confidence caused by Rome's initially hesitant response to the rise in its bond yields.

Fitch's move follows similar downgrades of Italy by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

FABRIZIO FIORINI, ALETTI GESTIELLE ASSET MANAGER, MILAN

"The three ratings agencies are aligning their judgement and the motivations are similar. The real surprise today is therefore Spain, not Italy.

"I'm only a little surprised by the emphasis they put on rising debt costs, for it's really only a matter of a few months for now -- too little to really create any difficulties for the Treasury.

"From the funds' point of view not much has changed: Italy's ratings would have to fall a lot more to create problems to the funds. Below the single 'A' some pension funds may start having problems, not before that."

MARCO VALLI, UNICREDIT MIB, MILAN

"Fitch's cut is less aggressive than Standard & Poor's and Moody's. Fitch is less negative (on Italy). The motivation for the downgrade is the intensification of the debt crisis and the timid response from the government."

ALESSANDRO TENTORI, BNP PARIBAS, LONDON

"Fitch's motivations do not differ much from what the other two agencies have said. I don't foresee big moves in the markets as a reaction. In my opinion it is a totally expected adjustment.

"I don't foresee problems either for investment funds because for now Italy's ratings remain high and as such included in euro zone benchmarks: As long as that holds, funds must continue to have an exposure to Italy."

FABIO FOIS, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, LONDON

"After the Moody's downgrade, which all in all was pretty well digested by the markets this week, I believe the Fitch announcement will not upset markets, also considering that at 'A+' Fitch's rating is one notch above Moody's single 'A'."

PAOLO PIZZOLI, ING, MILAN

"After Moody's and Standard & Poor's it was all clearly discounted.

"It is another element that puts pressure on the government to take further measures on economic growth, which is the missing link in the package delivered recently. There has been a chorus of appeals from the ECB, the EU and the IMF. All have asked for structural reforms for growth. This (Fitch) is another element in that direction."

