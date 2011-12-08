ROME Fitch Ratings said on Thursday the 30 billion euro austerity package unveiled by Prime Minister Mario Monti reduces near-term pressure on Italy's rating by increasing the credibility of the government's plans to balance the budget in 2013.

Fitch said its outlook on the country's A+ rating remains negative, due to the need for Italy to deliver structural reforms to enhance growth and show that it still has access to the bond market.

"The overall message that the package conveys-- that the Italian government is seeking to deliver a credible fiscal consolidation programme over and above that already outlined this summer-- is encouraging," Fitch said in a statement.

In October, the agency cut its rating on Italy to A+ from AA-, citing a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis and a risk of fiscal slippage.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)