MILAN A two-notch downgrade of Italy's credit rating could be on the cards before the end of January, Fitch said on Wednesday but stressed it does not expect the euro zone's third-largest economy to default on its debt.

"That's certainly not our expectations, we still rate Italy 'A+', if we contemplated the possibility of a default we would have a much lower rating," Edward Parker, managing director of Fitch's sovereign and supranational group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said on the sidelines of a conference.

Fitch's comments came after Standard & Poor's carried out a mass downgrade of half the nations in the euro zone, including Italy on Friday, a move that may complicate the euro zone's efforts to solve its debt crisis.

Alessandro Settepani, senior director for business and relationship management at Fitch in Italy said that a two-notch downgrade of Italy's rating to A-, still one-notch above S&P's rating, was one of the options being considered.

"The committee will assess the rating of Italy on the basis of refinancing levels and measures for growth," Settepani said.

Italy, with a debt mountain worth 1.2 times its annual output, remains at the centre of the debt crisis that began in Greece two years ago. Its borrowing needs could overwhelm the bloc's financial defences if it were forced to seek an international bailout.

But the sheer size of its debt and systemic importance for the global economy also meant that European leaders were unlikely to let it default, Parker said.

"Italy is really too big to fail, he said.

He also noted genuine strengths that made a default unlikely, including a low budget deficit, a vibrant private sector, and, unlike countries like Spain and Ireland, the absence of a credit-fuelled boom before the recession.

"Italy has good fundamentals despite its low growth," he said.

Italy's borrowing costs, though still elevated, have eased somewhat since the European Central Bank inundated banks with cheap three-year funds in December.

The yield on Italy's 10-year sovereign bonds fell to 6.45 percent on Wednesday, dropping further below the 7 percent threshold that forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts.

